Taittinger plants first vines for English sparkling wine
Planting has officially begun at Domaine Evremond, the vineyard land in Kent purchased by Champagne Taittinger and partners, as Pierre-Emmanuel Taittinger tells Decanter.com that he wants to build a winery and sees the area becoming a tourist attraction. Pierre Emmanuel Taittinger and Patrick McGrath MW, MD of Hatch Mansfield, dig for English wine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC