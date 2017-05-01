Taittinger plants first vines for English sparkling wine

Planting has officially begun at Domaine Evremond, the vineyard land in Kent purchased by Champagne Taittinger and partners, as Pierre-Emmanuel Taittinger tells Decanter.com that he wants to build a winery and sees the area becoming a tourist attraction. Pierre Emmanuel Taittinger and Patrick McGrath MW, MD of Hatch Mansfield, dig for English wine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.