Surprise Platinum winners at Decanter...

Surprise Platinum winners at Decanter World Wine Awards 2017

Find new wines and regions to explore with this round-up of some of the more surprising winners at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017, which saw record entries of more than 17,200 wines coming in from Chile to China... Below, we round-up some of the less-expected Platinum wins at this year's Decanter World Wine Awards, a competition that has sought to shine a light on the wine world's hidden gems since its inception in 2004. The dark horse proved to be Uruguay's wines made from the Tannat grape, which took the competition's top accolades for red wines.

Chicago, IL

