Surprise Platinum winners at Decanter World Wine Awards 2017
Find new wines and regions to explore with this round-up of some of the more surprising winners at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017, which saw record entries of more than 17,200 wines coming in from Chile to China... Below, we round-up some of the less-expected Platinum wins at this year's Decanter World Wine Awards, a competition that has sought to shine a light on the wine world's hidden gems since its inception in 2004. The dark horse proved to be Uruguay's wines made from the Tannat grape, which took the competition's top accolades for red wines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr '17
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC