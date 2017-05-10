Superior sniffers: can we smell wine ...

Superior sniffers: can we smell wine better than dogs?

20 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

Dr John McGann has argued that, contrary to popular belief, humans have 'excellent olfactory abilities' and can smell scents such as wine and bananas better than dogs. In a recent article entitled 'Poor human olfaction is a 19th century myth,' published in the Science journal, Dr McGann, a Psychology professor at Rutgers University, has argued that the notion that the human sense of smell is inferior to other mammals is 'an unproven hypothesis.'

Read more at The Drinks Business.

