South African wines stun sommeliers in Asia
Quality of South African wines was highlighted at a series of blind tasting competitions organised by Meiburg Wine Media in four Asian cities, pitting South African wines against French wines, in an effort to challenge popular perception of South African wines being inferior. Held in Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Shanghai, the competition titled "Flight Club" featured wines from Premium Independent Wineries of South Africa - a collective of 10 family-owned South African wineries - and challenged sommeliers to identify and locate five high quality French wines hidden in five flights of wines, according to the company.
