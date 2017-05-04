Snowpocalypse slows Columbia Gardens wine village
Kennewick's Columbia Gardens Urban Wine & Artisan Village will open behind schedule after harsh weather slowed construction in January and February. The Port of Kennewick said it expects to open the village to its two winery tenants in late August.
