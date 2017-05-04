Snowpocalypse slows Columbia Gardens ...

Snowpocalypse slows Columbia Gardens wine village

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Kennewick's Columbia Gardens Urban Wine & Artisan Village will open behind schedule after harsh weather slowed construction in January and February. The Port of Kennewick said it expects to open the village to its two winery tenants in late August.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Apr 22 Nh2sf 1
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb '17 Wondering2 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,732 • Total comments across all topics: 280,859,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC