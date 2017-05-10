Screwcaps allow wine 'to age graceful...

Screwcaps allow wine 'to age gracefully' says Wakefield MD

5 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

Mitchell Taylor, MD and third-generation winemaker at Wakefield Wines, said he is "positive that screwcaps are the future" as they allow wines "to age gracefully." Wakefield Wines, which trades as Taylors Wines in Australia, was, according to Mitchell Taylor, "the first winery to go 100% screwcap."

