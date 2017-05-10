Screwcaps allow wine 'to age gracefully' says Wakefield MD
Mitchell Taylor, MD and third-generation winemaker at Wakefield Wines, said he is "positive that screwcaps are the future" as they allow wines "to age gracefully." Wakefield Wines, which trades as Taylors Wines in Australia, was, according to Mitchell Taylor, "the first winery to go 100% screwcap."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC