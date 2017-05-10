On the grapevine: Italy's other sparkle

On the grapevine: Italy's other sparkle

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: This is Wiltshire

Prosecco may be our party bubbles of choice, but Italy has another sparkler that's making us fizz with excitement, says Sam Wylie-Harris Top of our A-list bubbles, ask most wine lovers to name an Italian fizz and the answer will be prosecco. But ask them to name a high-end Italian sparkling wine and they may not be able to come up with an alternative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Apr 22 Nh2sf 1
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb '17 Wondering2 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,284 • Total comments across all topics: 280,946,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC