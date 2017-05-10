Ogle the Menu of Chris Cosentino's Ne...

Ogle the Menu of Chris Cosentino's New Wine Country Outpost in Las Alcobas Hotel

Acacia House , chef Chris Cosentino and partner Oliver Wharton's St. Helena restaurant, is now open for dinner. The new venture is part of Las Alcobas, a luxury boutique hotel that replaced the dilapidated Grandview Apartments.

