Neil Perry's cuttlefish braised in red wine, and lemon tart
You can substitute calamari for the cuttlefish in this recipe - it's just as tasty, but doesn't need to be cooked for quite as long. What I particularly love about this dish is its amazing meaty character, something helped along by the red wine.
