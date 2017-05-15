Names & Faces: Steven Soderbergh, Francesco Totti
Actor Channing Tatum, third from left, and director Steven Soderbergh, center, pose for a photo with NASCAR drivers, from left to right, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson before the NASCAR Cup series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 28, 2017. Tatum and the drivers will star in a new movie filmed at the speedway named "Logan Lucky," and directed by Soderbergh.
