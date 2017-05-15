Molto bene, eh? Festival celebrates b...

Molto bene, eh? Festival celebrates best of Canadian and Italian wine

A well-known Edmonton wine journalist brought together wine producers from Canada and Italy this month for a competition and exploration of offerings from across the Atlantic. Every two years, Gurvinder Bhatia organizes the Northern Lands festival to celebrate Canadian wines with winemakers' dinners, tastings, seminars and a competition.

