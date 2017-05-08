Merchant survey: Lafite 2016 is wine ...

Merchant survey: Lafite 2016 is wine of the vintage

Lafite has been declared the wine of the 2016 vintage by the trade in Liv-ex's annual survey in what is also slated to be a successful campaign. Every year Liv-ex polls its global members to get their impressions and thoughts on the latest Bordeaux vintage and how the campaign will pan out.

