Merchant survey: Lafite 2016 is wine of the vintage
Lafite has been declared the wine of the 2016 vintage by the trade in Liv-ex's annual survey in what is also slated to be a successful campaign. Every year Liv-ex polls its global members to get their impressions and thoughts on the latest Bordeaux vintage and how the campaign will pan out.
