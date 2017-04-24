Made in Eastern Iowa: A Trend from Traer on Wine and Iowa Tourism
Gwen Seda walks the bare fields in late April of the family acreage west of Traer, knowing the busy season is approaching. Fox Ridge Winery, in Traer, has been producing wine and hosting summer entertainment on select Saturdays going back to 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
