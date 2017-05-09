Macron buses highlight new French pre...

Macron buses highlight new French presidenta s mixed legacy

Read more: The Tribune

ON THE A10 HIGHWAY, France - They're dubbed the Macron buses, cheap long-distance rides across France that were among Emmanuel Macron's few notable achievements before his meteoric rise to the French presidency, part of his efforts to loosen up France's monopoly-bound transport sector and invigorate the country's economy. A ride on one such bus leaving on the A10 highway out of Paris shows how the president-elect might try to change France - and the challenges he may face after his inauguration on Sunday.

