M&S rolls out new wines for summer
Marks & Spencer has added a range of new wines, cocktails and beers for summer, beefing up its fine wine segment and adding new producers from Chile, Argentina and North East Spain. The BWS team has also added wines from New Zealand and Australia, boosted its still and sparkling English wine range, and added to its "everyday" global wine range, 'Craft 3'.
