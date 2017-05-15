London Wine Fair may ditch Maytime slot
The London Wine Fair could ditch its traditional Maytime slot in the calendar and take place at either end of the year, according to exhibition director Ross Carter. "I am very serious about looking into changing the dates", he told db earlier this year, which, he admitted, would mean taking it out of May altogether.
