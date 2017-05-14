Little Big Town's recipe for "Happy People": Just add wine
In the past, Little Big Town 's Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman have both launched their own fashion and food empires, respectively. But now the CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year is embarking on their first non-musical venture together: they're going into the wine business.
