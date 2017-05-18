Lark & Lily sets final day, continues...

Lark & Lily sets final day, continues wine bargains

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Lark & Lily Wine Bar & Kitchen in Albany will close after dinner service next Friday, May 26. Owner Silvia Lilly has sold the business to chef Danny Urschel , who in early June will open the next incarnation oh his restaurant Mio Posto, which was displaced from its Saratoga Springs home by a November fire, in the Lark & Lily space, at 200 Lark St. Lilly is continuing bargain pricing on her wine list for the restaurant's final days, with some especially good deals among zinfandels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Apr 22 Nh2sf 1
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb '17 Wondering2 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,407 • Total comments across all topics: 281,164,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC