Kiwi Chamber to host New Zealand Wine Festival
The New Zealand Chamber of Commerce in Korea will begin its annual New Zealand Wine Festival later this month, with events planned for Seoul and Busan. New Zealand is now the 10th-largest wine exporter to Korea, due in part to the free trade agreement between the two countries that eliminated a 15 percent tariff on wine in December 2015.
