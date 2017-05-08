Jordan Winery and AR Lenoble to relea...

Jordan Winery and AR Lenoble to release first Jordan Cuvee

9 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

A special bottling reflecting the AR Lenoble-Jordan partnership, the Jordan Cuvee is the first Champagne that AR Lenoble has produced for another company. Set to retail for US$49, the Jordan Cuvee will be sold directly from the Jordan winery in Healdsburg, California from 13 May. The non-vintage brut Champagne 'celebrates the shared values of Jordan in California and Champagne AR Lenoble in France, jointly committed to independent ownership, wines of balance and quality without compromise.'

