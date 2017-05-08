Is Italian 'Trentodoc' wine the new Prosecco?
Sparkly Prosecco , blue Prosecco , Prosecco-flavoured nail varnish ; as long as it has those eight letters and sparkles, we'll inhale it all. But our love of the drink isn't without its consequences; not only was there a Prosecco shortage a couple of years ago, but our obsession with it means we cast other once-loved sparkling wines by the wayside Which is why Forbes' wine writer Nick Passmore has said that we should ditch 2017's favourite tipple - which he calls 'boring' and 'one-dimensional' - in favour of another Italian sparkling; Trentodoc.
