I'll Drink to That: Wine Legend Steven Spurrier

Episode 418 of I'll Drink to That! was released recently, and it features Steven Spurrier, a Consulting Editor for Decanter Magazine. Steven is famed for conducting the "Paris Tasting" of 1976, wherein wines from California bested the French in a blind tasting.

Chicago, IL

