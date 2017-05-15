I'll Drink to That: Mapmaker Alessandro Masnaghetti
Episode 417 of I'll Drink to That! was released recently, and it features Alessandro Masnaghetti, the editor of Enogea and publisher of several groundbreaking maps of wine regions. Alessandro Masnaghetti started his career as a Nuclear Engineer on the very same day that Italy announced it would cease pursuing nuclear energy as a country.
