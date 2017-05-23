How a blackberry turns to wine at Swe...

How a blackberry turns to wine at Sweet Acre

What: Live music including Americana from Tommy Joe Conner and bluegrass from Deep Roots Revival, food trucks Cousins Maine Lobster and Hot Dog Ninja How much: $5 entry, $12 anniversary package, which includes entry, souvenir glass and glass of your choice of wine, slushy, or cider , Medium Red Muscadine, Sweet Blueberry, Sweet Nectarine, Sweet Ass Blackberry, Sweet Ass Peach, Sweet Ass Strawberry, Quittin' Time Lemon Wine He's a self-described hobbyist who got out of control, but that hobby has turned into quite a serious business. Sweet Acre Farms Winery is celebrating its one-year anniversary June 3 with live music, food trucks, cornhole - and of course, plenty of wine.

Chicago, IL

