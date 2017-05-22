Hawke's Bay to host 2017 Air New Zealand Wine Awards
Hawke's Bay, New Zealand's second largest wine region, will play host to the 31st Air New Zealand Wine Awards this November. The annual awards dinner will be held on Saturday 25 November at the Pettigrew Green Arena in Taradale, and will be attended by New Zealand's top winemakers and industry figures to celebrate the country's best wines.
