Hawke's Bay to host 2017 Air New Zeal...

Hawke's Bay to host 2017 Air New Zealand Wine Awards

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Hawke's Bay, New Zealand's second largest wine region, will play host to the 31st Air New Zealand Wine Awards this November. The annual awards dinner will be held on Saturday 25 November at the Pettigrew Green Arena in Taradale, and will be attended by New Zealand's top winemakers and industry figures to celebrate the country's best wines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Apr 22 Nh2sf 1
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb '17 Wondering2 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,277 • Total comments across all topics: 281,200,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC