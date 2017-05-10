Hannah Tovey to take over as head of London Wine Fair
Hannah Tovey, the founder of one of the UK's biggest drinks shows - Imbibe Live - is to take over from Ross Carter as head of the London Wine Fair, after it was announced yesterday that he would be stepping down from the role. Tovey worked as publisher of Imbibe Magazine before launching Imbibe Live in 2010.
