Guide for Aging, Buying and Serving Large-Format Wine Bottles with Infographic and Video Tips
Large-format bottles are not only showy and exciting to share, they also age longer, slower and arguably better than standard-size bottles. This how-to video offers advice and tips for buying and serving big bottles of wine, and should have you reaching for that magnum for your next dinner party or reception.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jordan Winery.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC