Guide for Aging, Buying and Serving Large-Format Wine Bottles with Infographic and Video Tips

Large-format bottles are not only showy and exciting to share, they also age longer, slower and arguably better than standard-size bottles. This how-to video offers advice and tips for buying and serving big bottles of wine, and should have you reaching for that magnum for your next dinner party or reception.

