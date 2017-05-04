Going with the Flow: Twice as Fine festival-goers enjoy wine, music...
Going with the Flow: Twice as Fine festival-goers enjoy wine, music and good weather at fundraiser for Alzheimer's Alliance Carrie Savage and Michael Brown listen to the band Chasing Rita and drink wine Saturday at the Texarkana Wine Festival. The festival hosted live music from local bands and wine from crafters and local restaurants.
