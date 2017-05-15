Georgia wine exports to China gets a boost as FTA signed
Georgian wine exports to China are set to grow as the two countries have officially signed a Free Trade Agreement on 13 May following a series of negotiations that started as early as December 2015. The FTA will see China dropping tariff on 93.9% of exported products from Georgia, with 90.9% of products enjoying zero tariff either later this year or early next year, as reported by China's state news agency Xinhua .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC