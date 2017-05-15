Georgia wine exports to China gets a boost as FTA signed

Georgian wine exports to China are set to grow as the two countries have officially signed a Free Trade Agreement on 13 May following a series of negotiations that started as early as December 2015. The FTA will see China dropping tariff on 93.9% of exported products from Georgia, with 90.9% of products enjoying zero tariff either later this year or early next year, as reported by China's state news agency Xinhua .

