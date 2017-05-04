France's Bordeaux wine industry predicts a a 2 billion loss this year due to massive frost damage
Bordeaux vineyards in southwest France could lose about half of their harvest this year after two nights of frost damaged the crop at the end of April, a wine industry official said on Saturday. Wines from the Cognac, Bergerac, and Lot-et-Garonne regions had also been affected, Bernard Farges, head of the Syndicat des vins Bordeaux et Bordeaux SupA©rieur, told Reuters.
