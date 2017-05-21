Forget cheese - pair your wine with cupcakes1 hour, 6 minutes | Food

National Wine Day cupcake flight from Ava's Bakery Celebrate National Wine Day May 26 with a cupcake flight from Ava's Cupcakes in Rockaway. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2r69qju A preview of some of the food truck vendors that will be participating in the 2017 Jerseyfest Food Truck Mash-Up at the Meadowlands Racetrack on June 3. There are plenty of suggested food pairings when it comes to wine, but what about desserts? To celebrate National Wine Day on May 26, Ava's Cupcakes in Rockaway has created a cupcake flight to pair with Chardonnay, rosA© and Malbec wines - an idea we can definitely get behind.

