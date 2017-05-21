Forget cheese - pair your wine with cupcakes1 hour, 6 minutes | Food
National Wine Day cupcake flight from Ava's Bakery Celebrate National Wine Day May 26 with a cupcake flight from Ava's Cupcakes in Rockaway. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2r69qju A preview of some of the food truck vendors that will be participating in the 2017 Jerseyfest Food Truck Mash-Up at the Meadowlands Racetrack on June 3. There are plenty of suggested food pairings when it comes to wine, but what about desserts? To celebrate National Wine Day on May 26, Ava's Cupcakes in Rockaway has created a cupcake flight to pair with Chardonnay, rosA© and Malbec wines - an idea we can definitely get behind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC