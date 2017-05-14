Foo Fighters selling signature wine a...

Foo Fighters selling signature wine at BottleRock festival pop-up shop

Foo Fighters are headed to wine country this weekend to play their lone scheduled U.S. date of 2017 at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa, California. To celebrate, the band will be launching an on-site pop-up shop , which will be selling Foo-branded wine.

