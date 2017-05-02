Fire Destroys Building at Helwig Winery in Amador County
A fire sparked around 11 p.m. at Helwig Winery, and the flames destroyed a two-story building that housed the winery's offices and a commercial kitchen. A wedding is scheduled for this weekend, but the winery says the festivities will go on as planned thanks to local vendors helping out.
