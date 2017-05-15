Finland's president to seek re-electi...

Finland's president to seek re-election in 2018

A Thursday, March 30, 2017 file photo of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto attending a session of the International Arctic Forum in Arkhangelsk, Russia. Finland's president has announced he will seek re-election next year for another six-year term as the Nordic country's head of state.

