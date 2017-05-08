Fans of 2-year-old Bedford winery: a We call it our Cheersa
When Richard and Melanie Bowen opened the Silver Dollar Winery almost two years ago, they had no idea that their business would grow so quickly. The wine bar, in a former antiques store at 1937 Bedford Road, is often crowded with customers who come for the fun and camaraderie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC