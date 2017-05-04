Extreme weather & natural disasters across wine regions cause $10bn in annual wine losses
Mendoza and San Juan wine regions of Argentina face the highest risk of production losses due to extreme weather conditions and natural disasters, according to a wine index study by a multidisciplinary research team led by Dr. James Daniell of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology . KIT along with other scientific institutions including Risklayer GmbH in Germany, Australian National University, Griffith University, University of Adelaide, University of New South Wales in Australia, as well as Greece and UCL in UK, examined 110,000 wineries across 131 countries that together produce 26 billion liters of wine per year.
