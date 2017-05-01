End of the run: Fine Wine 100 down in...

End of the run: Fine Wine 100 down in April

Liv-ex's Fine Wine 100 index saw a very minor downturn in April, ending an extraordinary 17-month run of consecutive gains. The index, which tracks the 100 most widely traded fine wine labels on the Liv-ex Exchange, ended April down 0.5% on where it finished in March of this year.

