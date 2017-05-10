Eden Rift aims to revive heritage winemaking in California

Christian Pillsbury, the former head of Coravin in Asia Pacific, has purchased the Pietra Santa winery located in San Benito county, and renamed it 'Eden Rift', aiming to revive "heritage winemaking" in southern California. Speaking to dbHK , the vintner explained that in 1950s central and southern California were at the heart of American winemaking before Napa and Sonoma came to prominence.

