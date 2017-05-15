Dumoulin dominates 'wine trial' to take Giro d'Italia lead
A cyclist pedals past the center of Foligno during the 10th stage of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, an individual time trial from Foligno to Montefalco, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. A cyclist pedals past the center of Foligno during the 10th stage of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, an individual time trial from Foligno to Montefalco, Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC