Donna Polizzi: At Lago Giuseppe Winer...

Donna Polizzi: At Lago Giuseppe Winery, the Resort Itself Is as Enchanting as Its Wine

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Jeanine and Joe Mistretta, along with their daughter, Morgan Aanerud, have created a delightfully tempting escape in Templeton that exudes Italian family charm. Their Lago Giuseppe Winery is nestled among ancient oak trees with the sounds of flowing water adding to the tranquility of the new wine country resort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Apr 22 Nh2sf 1
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb '17 Wondering2 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,213 • Total comments across all topics: 281,003,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC