Did the Vikings produce wine?

Two charred grape pips were discovered at two royal palace sites around Lake TissA on Zealand during the course of excavations in 2012-2013. Both pips date from different eras, the first from the Late Germanic Iron Age palace of BulbrogA rd dates to around 500AD and the second was found at the royal palace of FugledegA rd, which was occupied at the height of the Viking Age from 780-980AD.

