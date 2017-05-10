Delegat grape harvest growth slows

Delegat grape harvest growth slows

Delegat Group recorded a small gain in its Australian and New Zealand grape harvest but has enough stock on hand to meet its projected sales targets for the coming year. The Auckland-based winemaker, whose brands include Oyster Bay, had a 4 per cent increase in the New Zealand harvest to 34,595 tonnes, while its Australian harvest grew 6 per cent to 2,760 tonnes, it said in a statement.

