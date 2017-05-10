Deconstructed Wine Bottle Branding - The Stratus Decant Cabernet...
The Stratus Decant Cabernet Franc features a wine bottle design that is much more artistic and unexpected than what you'd find with other options out there. Sporting a deconstructed design that makes it look as though it were chopped up and put back together, the bottle is the design work of Karim Rashid who is an industrial designer.
