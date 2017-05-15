db presents: The City Wine Show
After two successful years in Chelsea, the drinks business is proud to announce the launch of The City Wine Show, a wine fair designed to encourage consumers to explore the world of wine in a relaxed environment. Situated in the Stationer's Hall in the heart of London, the wine fair will showcase the very best companies involved in wine, be they merchants or producers.
