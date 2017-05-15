Dad, girls rescued in East Bay hike a...

Dad, girls rescued in East Bay hike after getting lost

12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A rescue team with the East Bay Regional Park District used a helicopter to pluck a lost family from the Las Trampas Regional Wilderness in Contra Costa County this afternoon. At about 10:45 a.m., a father, his two young daughters and their dog set out for a Sunday hike where Bollinger Canyon Road dead ends amidst the rolling hills and oak groves that dominate the regional park, which encompasses 5,340 acres of open space west of Danville.

