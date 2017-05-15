Cork on the Rise As Winemakers Turn Away From Screw Caps
Demand for cork has bounced back as winemakers return from using screw tops and plastic stoppers back to traditional cork, according to top cork producers. Cork, the traditional stopper for wine bottles, had been losing out to plastic versions and aluminium screw caps since 2007, as many premium wine-makers blamed it for occasionally tainting the flavour and 'corking' the wine.
