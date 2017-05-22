Concrete egg winemaking hits Washington

Concrete egg winemaking hits Washington

Wineries in Washington have been picking up on the industry's latest fad of using a concrete egg to make wine. The Union-Bulletin reported Sunday that despite the egg costing around $27,000, more wineries in the area are going the concrete route.

