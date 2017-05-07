'Climate Change' Clobbers French Wine Crop
They warned us that the delicate vineyards could be severely damaged by man caused global climate change. We wouldn't listen and see what we got: French Bordeaux vineyards could lose half of harvest due to frost on Sat May 6, 2017 REUTERS BORDEAUX , France "Bordeaux vineyards in southwest France could lose about half of their harvest this year after two nights of frost damaged the crop at the end of April, a wine industry official said on Saturday.
