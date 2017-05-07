'Climate Change' Clobbers French Wine...

'Climate Change' Clobbers French Wine Crop

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NorCalBlogs

They warned us that the delicate vineyards could be severely damaged by man caused global climate change. We wouldn't listen and see what we got: French Bordeaux vineyards could lose half of harvest due to frost on Sat May 6, 2017 REUTERS BORDEAUX , France "Bordeaux vineyards in southwest France could lose about half of their harvest this year after two nights of frost damaged the crop at the end of April, a wine industry official said on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorCalBlogs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Apr 22 Nh2sf 1
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb '17 Wondering2 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,540 • Total comments across all topics: 280,856,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC