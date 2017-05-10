Climate change 'a boon' for Quebec wine industry but potential...
With scientists warning of more frequent extreme weather like the flooding currently afflicting Quebec, it is hard to find people in the province putting a positive spin on climate change. But a paper published this week in the journal Climatic Change concludes warming temperatures will be a boon for a Quebec wine industry that lags well behind its counterparts in Ontario, British Columbia and even Nova Scotia.
