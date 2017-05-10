Climate change 'a boon' for Quebec wi...

Climate change 'a boon' for Quebec wine industry but potential...

Read more: Canada.com

With scientists warning of more frequent extreme weather like the flooding currently afflicting Quebec, it is hard to find people in the province putting a positive spin on climate change. But a paper published this week in the journal Climatic Change concludes warming temperatures will be a boon for a Quebec wine industry that lags well behind its counterparts in Ontario, British Columbia and even Nova Scotia.

