Champagne Jayne and Justice
Sometimes, David beats Goliath in real life. Last week, Jayne Powell, a self-employed wine educator and consultant won a three year battle with the CIVC after being sued over her use of the name Champagne Jayne to conduct sparkling wine seminars and events in her native Australia.
